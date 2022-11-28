Okta (OKTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $50.09 on Monday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09.
In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
