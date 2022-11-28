Elbit Systems (ESLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of ESLT opened at $189.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $144.72 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day moving average of $208.08.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000.

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.