Elbit Systems (ESLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ESLT opened at $189.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $144.72 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day moving average of $208.08.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
