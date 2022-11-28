Genasys (GNSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GNSS opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genasys by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genasys by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Genasys by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

