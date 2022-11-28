Hormel Foods (HRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY22 guidance at $1.78-1.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.78-$1.85 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

