BOX (BOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BOX Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $28.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04.
Insider Activity at BOX
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.