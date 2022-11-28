BOX (BOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $28.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BOX by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 440,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 222,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in BOX by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 201,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 141,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

