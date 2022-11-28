The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $166.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $230,696. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Middleby Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth $41,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIDD stock opened at $143.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average is $138.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

