Analysts Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Target Price at $12.91

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

IREN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Iris Energy Company Profile

NASDAQ IREN opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

