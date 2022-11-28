Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $59.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.75 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

