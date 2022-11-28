Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT at $16.31

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLJ stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.82 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 451.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 128,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

