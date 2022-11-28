Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target at $7.46

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

FUBO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $527.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.04.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

About fuboTV

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 2,372.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.