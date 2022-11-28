Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target at $7.46

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.
FUBO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
fuboTV Stock Performance
Shares of FUBO stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $527.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.04.
Institutional Trading of fuboTV
About fuboTV
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on fuboTV (FUBO)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.