Analysts Set Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) PT at $198.00

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 593,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

NYSE KWR opened at $192.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.33. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

