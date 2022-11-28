Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $16.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Noble Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $9.35 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

