Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $21.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESIGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,165,000 after acquiring an additional 723,303 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357,956 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Element Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ESI stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.45%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

