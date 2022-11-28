Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $5.60

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAL. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

About TAL Education Group

NYSE TAL opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of -0.10. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

