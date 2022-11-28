Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

KNTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In related news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $357,438.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $357,438.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 5,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,401.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,894,053 shares in the company, valued at $95,416,927.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Kinetik Trading Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000.

Kinetik stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinetik will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.