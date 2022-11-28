First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $47.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Activity

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,094. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,591,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

