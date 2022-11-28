Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target at $41.00

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics
In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $123,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,347.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,639 shares of company stock worth $1,644,933. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ ACRS opened at $17.53 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
