Ossiam Sells 43,514 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ossiam decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,514 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 34.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

