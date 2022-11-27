Mirova Makes New $104,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mirova bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of GIS opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $83.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

