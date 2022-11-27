Commerce Bank Sells 12,900 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 166.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,043 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.9 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.