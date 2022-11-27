Ossiam Purchases 41,118 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 746.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,118 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 118,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 390,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

