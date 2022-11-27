Seeyond Has $1.31 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.