Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Tesla by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,624,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,093,671,000 after purchasing an additional 60,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $182.86 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.18 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.73. The company has a market capitalization of $577.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

