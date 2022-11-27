United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $182.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

