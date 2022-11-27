Ossiam Acquires 3,041 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

