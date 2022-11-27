First Foundation Advisors Has $804,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

