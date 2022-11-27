Commerce Bank Has $7.18 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

AMT opened at $220.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.16. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

