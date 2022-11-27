U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.7 %

Enbridge Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.