U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 22.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.55. The company has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $299.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,222 shares of company stock valued at $31,254,719. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.24.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

