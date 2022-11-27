Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of NSC stock opened at $252.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

