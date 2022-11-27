Seeyond Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.71.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $448.35 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.11 and a 200-day moving average of $403.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.