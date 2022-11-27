Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

