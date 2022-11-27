First Foundation Advisors Sells 310 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sempra were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,420,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
