Seeyond Sells 3,292 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

