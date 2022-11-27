Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,241 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $92,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

