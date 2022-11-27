U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,497 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

PYPL stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

