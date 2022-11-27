Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $942,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 679,556 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23.

