Ossiam Has $1.04 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ossiam cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $173.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.