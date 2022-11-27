The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Trimmed by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 234.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 170,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $249.52 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

