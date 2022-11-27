Mirova Buys 738 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mirova raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.