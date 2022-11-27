ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

