Seeyond Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Seeyond increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 3.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in CDW by 2.3% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in CDW by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.5 %

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of CDW stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.68. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

