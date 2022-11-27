Seeyond Raises Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after buying an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PG&E by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after buying an additional 11,607,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in PG&E by 85.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,962,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,677,000 after buying an additional 6,885,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.37 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

