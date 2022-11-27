First Foundation Advisors Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

