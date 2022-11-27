Credit Suisse AG Buys 71,618 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,618 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.49% of Atmos Energy worth $77,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 416.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

ATO stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.58. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

