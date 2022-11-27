Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,571 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AON were worth $94,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of AON by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AON by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $307.08 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.30.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.