Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Eastman Chemical

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.