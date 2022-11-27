AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in AutoZone by 86.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,562.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,575.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,338.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,198.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

