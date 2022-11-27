Prudential PLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,222,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,099,000 after buying an additional 958,515 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $78.95 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

