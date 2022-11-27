Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,666,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $448.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.48.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.71.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

